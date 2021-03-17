Staking app support adds to 700% weekly gains for new cryptocurrency top 100 entrant By Cointelegraph

Staking app support adds to 700% weekly gains for new cryptocurrency top 100 entrant
A new entrant climbed into the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization on Tuesday, after a 75% overnight surge compounded 700% weekly growth for blockchain enterprise project Orbs.
The day prior, the project’s ORBS token had been announced as the latest addition to Moonstake’s staking wallet, which returns interest to users who stake their cryptocurrencies. The partnership between Orbs and Moonstake will also see the pair combine to increase the adoption of blockchain technology in the banking and finance industry, according to a Monday announcement.
