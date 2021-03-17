Sporting News sports trivia challenge: Test your knowledge of SN magazine’s greatest cover subjects

Sporting News is turning 135 in 2021 and to help us celebrate our birthday, we’re putting you to the test. Since SN was born as a print magazine in 1886, there have been many iconic sports legends who have graced the cover over the years.

MORE: 135 classic Sporting News covers

Here’s seeing what you know and remember about them. How well can you answer these 25 questions about the biggest names in the biggest sports SN has covered since its founding?