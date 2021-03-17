Southside Faces Weapons Charge After Arrest in Florida

Instagram

The hip-hop producer was discovered carrying two loaded guns in his Mercedes-Benz SUV when being pulled over by police due to the ‘heavily tinted windshield’ of the vehicle.

Hip-hop producer Southside is facing a weapons charge following an arrest in Florida on Sunday, March 14.

The star, a co-founder of the 808 Mafia production crew, was initially pulled over by police in Aventura due to the “heavily tinted windshield” of his Mercedes-Benz SUV, but during the traffic stop, he revealed he didn’t have his driver’s licence with him.

It subsequently emerged his Florida licence had been suspended since May, 2019, and a search of his vehicle uncovered two loaded guns.

Southside, real name Joshua Luellen, presented permits for the firearms, but upon closer inspection, cops discovered they had been suspended too.

He was taken into custody on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and knowingly driving without a licence, and was released on $5,500 (£4,000) bond hours later.

Southside, who has produced hits for Kanye West and Jay-Z, Drake and Future, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, and Machine Gun Kelly, has yet to comment on the run-in with police, but the incident occurred just days after he announced plans to retire from the music industry after the release of the next 808 Mafia album.

Southside declared his plans to retire from music industry.

“AFTER THIS 808mafia ALBUM IM DONE IM WHERE I WANNA BE IN LIFE AS A PRODUCER IM DONE JUST KNO THIS ALBUM IS GOING TO BE GREAT,” the 32-year-old tweeted on March 9. “IM STILL GONE LEAD FOR THE CULTURE IM STILL GONE TRY TO PUT NEW PRODUCERS ON BUT AS A PRODUCER IM THROWING THE TOWEL IN AFTER THIS ALBUM I’m done.”