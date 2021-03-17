‘Southern Charm’ Alum Ashley Jacobs Gets Engaged While Out on Snowmobile Ride

Instagram

Having said yes to boyfriend Mike Appel’s proposal, the former reality TV star shares details of their first meeting at a summer rooftop party in her hometown of Santa Barbara, California.

Ashley Jacobs is hearing the wedding bells. More than a year after making public her romance with boyfriend Mike Appel, the former “Southern Charm” star announced that the two of them have gotten engaged while they were out on a snowmobile ride in Park City, Utah.

The 35-year-old beauty told PEOPLE that she said “yes” after her now-fiance proposed to her in Park City, Utah. She also told the outlet, “After a year and half of dating, we can both agree that this adventure we’re on together is just getting started… We’re a great team and we can’t wait for what’s ahead! Buckle up!”

Ashley met Mike in 2019 when the two of them attended a summer rooftop party in her hometown of Santa Barbara, California. In the interview, she spilled on details of their encounter as saying, “I was taking a picture of the ocean sunset when Mike kindly interrupted and asked, ‘Would you like me to get a picture with you in it?’ ”

“We sparked up a conversation after that. Mike is from Los Angeles and he asked, ‘Do you ever come to L.A.?’ I thought to myself, ‘No,’ but responded with, ‘Not that often.’ I then reminded myself I previously dated someone who lived in South Carolina, so L.A. is nothing in terms of distance. Mike invited me to Los Angeles the following week,” the reality star continued. “The rest is history!”

On Tuesday, March 16, the TV personality also announced her engagement to the owner of Related Garments clothing apparel and creative agency Nnovate via Instagram. Sharing several snaps from the proposal moments, she gushed in the caption, “My fiance!! (Kinda has a nice ‘ring’ to it!).”

Ashley went Instagram official with Mike romance back in December 2019. Posting a picture of them together, she wrote, “Found someone close to my own age!! And our birthdays are just a day a part! Happy birthday to this cutie. Thanks for making me smile!! @appelagoodtime.”

Before being an item with Mike, Ashley was involved in a romantic relationship with Thomas Ravenel for more than a year. The pair called it quits in 2018.