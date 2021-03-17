Sister Jean delivers epic roast of Kentucky ahead of NCAA Tournament

Sister Jean has tested negative for coronavirus more than 30 times to punch her ticket to Indianapolis.

But on Tuesday, she tested positive for being a savage.

The 101-year-old superfan and team chaplain of Loyola, who made waves a few years ago for being, well, a very senior Loyola superfan and team chaplain, is making her way to Indianapolis, the site of March Madness this year.

Sister Jean (full name Jean Delores Schmidt) spoke with members of the media and delivered a knockout blow to John Calipari and Kentucky basketball.

“I filled out my bracket,” Sister Jean said Tuesday. “I may change it before I go down there. I don’t see Kentucky any place.”

MORE: SN expert Mike DeCourcy’s March Madness picks

Kentucky missed the tournament for the first time since 2013, and had its fewest wins as a program since the 1926-27 season, when they won just three games. Sister Jean was 7 years old.

The Loyola Ramblers made a miraculous run to the Final Four in 2019 with Sister Jean courtside (the first miracle), eventually losing to Michigan. Now, she has lived a few more years to see them make the NCAA Tournament once again after a 24-4 season (the second miracle). The 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

One more miracle to canonization.