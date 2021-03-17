Signal encrypted messenger now accepts donations in Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Signal encrypted messenger now accepts donations in Bitcoin
Users of major privacy-oriented messaging app Signal can now support the project with cryptocurrencies like (BTC).
Signal officially announced Monday that the platform has started accepting crypto donations as a form of support for the Signal Technology Foundation, the nonprofit organization behind the app. “As a nonprofit organization, we depend on your support. If you’ve been patiently waiting for Signal to accept cryptocurrency donations, you no longer need to hodl back your generosity,” Signal wrote.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.