Signal encrypted messenger now accepts donations in Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Users of major privacy-oriented messaging app Signal can now support the project with cryptocurrencies like (BTC).

Signal officially announced Monday that the platform has started accepting crypto donations as a form of support for the Signal Technology Foundation, the nonprofit organization behind the app. “As a nonprofit organization, we depend on your support. If you’ve been patiently waiting for Signal to accept cryptocurrency donations, you no longer need to hodl back your generosity,” Signal wrote.