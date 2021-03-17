Shonda Rhimes On Bridgerton And The HFPA

“We’re not the only ones.”
Everyone loves Bridgerton — except the Golden Globes, apparently, which snubbed the show entirely this year.
Following a recent report that the HFPA rejected opportunities to do press conferences for Black TV shows and films like Girls Trip and Bridgerton, Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes — who is also the executive producer of Bridgerton — shared her experience with the HFPA regarding the show.
She also claimed that, despite how the HFPA treated Bridgerton, they still asked her to present “in person” at this year’s Globes ceremony.
“This is why HFPA’s house is on fire. They lit the flame w/their own ignorance,” Rhimes continued before following up with another Tweet: “And I’m the lucky one. More important: think of all the great talent and shows out there that never even got a chance.”
Rhimes isn’t the only Black creator who’s spoken out recently about alleged discrimination from the HFPA. Yesterday, Ava DuVernay also shared her experience with the voting body when her Netflix limited series When They See Us was up for consideration.
The HFPA, for their part, have promised to have “13 percent Black membership” before the next Golden Globes ceremony. It’s a start!
