Shonda Rhimes On Bridgerton And The HFPA

“We’re not the only ones.”

Everyone loves Bridgerton — except the Golden Globes, apparently, which snubbed the show entirely this year.


When it comes to honoring Black films and TV shows, there’s actually a lot that seems to be wrong with the Golden Globes — specifically, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes on the awards every year. If you need a catch-up with what’s been going on, read this and this.


Following a recent report that the HFPA rejected opportunities to do press conferences for Black TV shows and films like Girls Trip and Bridgerton, Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes — who is also the executive producer of Bridgerton — shared her experience with the HFPA regarding the show.


Rhimes confirmed reports that the HFPA rejected a press conference for Bridgerton “Until it was a ‘surprise hit'” — while noting that some of her other shows, from Grey’s to Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder, were bona fide hits.

HFPA rejected our press conference. Until it was a "surprise hit" (Grey's, Scandal, Murder -SURPRISE!) And yet they STILL asked me to show up in person to present at the Globes. We're not the only ones. This is why HFPA's house is on fire.They lit the flame w/their own ignorance. https://t.co/RPZaCa4ty3

She also claimed that, despite how the HFPA treated Bridgerton, they still asked her to present “in person” at this year’s Globes ceremony.

“This is why HFPA’s house is on fire. They lit the flame w/their own ignorance,” Rhimes continued before following up with another Tweet: “And I’m the lucky one. More important: think of all the great talent and shows out there that never even got a chance.”

And I’m the lucky one. More important: think of all the great talent and shows out there that never even got a chance.


Rhimes isn’t the only Black creator who’s spoken out recently about alleged discrimination from the HFPA. Yesterday, Ava DuVernay also shared her experience with the voting body when her Netflix limited series When They See Us was up for consideration.

For the WHEN THEY SEE US/ HFPA press conference, less than 20 of them showed up. Based on the quality of their questions, I jokingly asked “Have any of you seen the series?” Crickets. More came in the room when the pix were to be taken, at which time two peddled their scripts. https://t.co/pBWbUz2FZ3

The HFPA, for their part, have promised to have “13 percent Black membership” before the next Golden Globes ceremony. It’s a start!


