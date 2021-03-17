Shawn Bradley paralyzed after struck by vehicle while biking

Former Dallas Mavericks center Shawn Bradley released a statement Wednesday saying that he recently suffered a traumatic spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed.

Bradley was biking near his home in St. George, Utah when he was struck from behind by a vehicle. The 48-year-old spent eight weeks in the hospital after neck fusion surgery and says he intends to bring more public awareness to the importance of bicycle safety.

“We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said in a statement. “Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family.”