Shawn Bradley, former NBA star, left paralyzed after bike accident

Shawn Bradley, former No. 2 overall draft pick best known for his 7-6 height, is paralyzed after a bike accident.

In January, Bradley was struck from behind while riding his bicycle near his Utah home. The accident left Bradley with a traumatic spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed. He also underwent neck fusion surgery.

The Mavericks, with whom Bradley spent the majority of his NBA career, released an update on his health Wednesday:

The Dallas Mavericks have issued a press release on behalf of former Maverick Shawn Bradley as well as statements from Mark Cuban and Donnie Nelson. pic.twitter.com/F9fCtlZ1zJ — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 17, 2021

The statement notes that Bradley isn’t expected to make further public comments as he continues his rehabilitation. It is unclear whether Bradley will be able to make a full recovery, given where the paralysis is localized.

Bradley, who was drafted No. 2 overall by the 76ers in 1993, spent time with the Nets between 1995 and 1997. He is one of the tallest NBA players in the Association’s history.