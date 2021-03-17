Seven people transported, three critical, following highway crash north of Brisbane

Three people are fighting for life as seven are rushed to multiple hospitals north of Brisbane after a serious car accident.

Emergency services were called to the Bruce Highway near exit 150 at Morayfield just before 2.30pm today after a car rolled in a two-vehicle crash.

Two people in critical conditions were taken to the Royal Brisbane and Woman’s Hospital, while one other was rushed to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Two people in stable conditions were also taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Another in a serious condition has been rushed to Caboolture Hospital.

Police had blocked the offramp leading to a local BP service station as a result, with afternoon peak hour traffic seeing delays of up to 30 minutes at its peak.