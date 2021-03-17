Photo: SEC

SEC Women’s Tennis Weekly Honors – March 17, 2021

Player of the Week: Katarina Jokic clinched both doubles point and the match for the Bulldogs against No. 19 LSU. Undefeated (9-0) in singles dual match action and Improves to 4-0 against opponents ranked in the top-50 in singles after derating No. 41 Taylor Bridges of LSU. Inched another win closer to reaching 100-career wins now being only five away. In doubles, improved to 3-0 against top-25 ranked duos this season with partner freshman Ariana Arseneault after defeating No. 14 Nina Geissler and Eden Richardson of LSU.

Freshman of the Week: Sara Dahlstrom helped lead the Gators to an undefeated weekend, collecting two singles wins and a doubles victory. Dahlstrom’s efforts led the Gators to a pair of top 50 victories and in Sunday’s win over No. 20 Arkansas she provided the match clinching win. Defeating a pair of upperclassmen on the singles courts over the weekend, Dahlstrom claimed both matchups in straight sets. On Sunday, Dahlstrom and teammate Sydney Berlin paired together for a doubles win over Arkansas tandem on court three. Dahlstrom and the Gators have won four-straight home matches, all against top-50 foes.

Newcomer of the Week: Starting Vanderbilt’s comeback victory with the Commodores down 3-1, Marcella Cruz continued her stellar tennis this season by racing out to a big third-set lead on the way to a key 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over Elizabeth Stevens to help Vandy complete the comeback over No. 31 Kentucky. Trailing 3-1 with three singles courts let, Cruz set the tone by jumping out to a 4-1 lead in the third on the way to clinching Vanderbilt’s second point. Cruz is now 11-1 in dual match singles action this spring with Sunday’s win.