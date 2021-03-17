Scott Disick Calls Sofia Richie ‘Trooper’ for Bearing With His Complicated Co-Parenting Situation

Instagram

In a sneak peek for a new episode of ‘KUWTK’, the father of 3 explains to his ex and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian what led to him and the 22-year-old model taking a break.

AceShowbiz –

Scott Disick has sung Sofia Richie praises despite their breakup. When opening up about his past relationship with the daughter of Lionel Richie, the “Flip It Like Disick” star called her “trooper” for putting up with his complicated co-parenting situation.

The 37-year-old reality star addressed his romance with Sofia in a sneak peek for a new episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“. He stated, “I realized that Sofia has been an absolute trooper. But the truth is, anybody dating somebody is going to feel neglected when their significant other is spending more time with their ex than with them.”

Speaking to his ex and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian about what led to him and the 22-year-old taking a break, Scott revealed, “I think people come into our lives and think it’s maybe easier than they think.” He added, “But it’s very true that we come with a lot of baggage. It’s definitely not easy that we see each other, work together and are friends.”

Scott, who shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with Kourtney, admitted that he himself would not be able to endure if he was in Sophia’s position. “I don’t think I can do it the other way around, but I’ve always been clear that my priority has been my children, my life with them,” he pointed out. “And I even put it out there that taking care of you is one of my priorities.”

The father of three went on to talk about growing old together with the older sister of Kim Kardashian. “I just don’t know, like, are we just going to like grow old, just traveling the world with the kids, living like one house down from each other or — together at some point,” he pondered.

In response to Scott’s statements, Kourtney replied, “Well, I think that it’s great that we can do that with the kids and the kids like love it, you know.” She further explained, “And I do think like we have to be respectful of our relationship and like make sacrifices for that if it means a lot to you.”





Scott and Kourtney dated for nearly a decade before parting ways in 2015. Two years afterwards, he made public his romance with Sophia. However, the relationship ran its course, and the two split in August 2020.