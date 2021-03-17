Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.60% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the lost 0.60%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Hokair Group (SE:), which rose 9.96% or 2.18 points to trade at 24.06 at the close. Meanwhile, AlJazira Mawten REIT (SE:) added 4.17% or 0.96 points to end at 24.00 and Electrical Industries Co (SE:) was up 3.97% or 1.10 points to 28.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Public Transport Co. (SE:), which fell 8.66% or 2.45 points to trade at 25.85 at the close. Al-Jouf Agriculture Development Co (SE:) declined 7.37% or 5.90 points to end at 74.20 and Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co (SE:) was down 6.54% or 2.80 points to 40.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 120 to 74 and 11 ended unchanged.

Shares in Al Hokair Group (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 9.96% or 2.18 to 24.06. Shares in Electrical Industries Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 3.97% or 1.10 to 28.80.

Crude oil for April delivery was down 0.40% or 0.26 to $64.54 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May fell 0.57% or 0.39 to hit $68.00 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract fell 0.23% or 3.90 to trade at $1727.00 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.08% to 4.4664, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.02% at 91.900.

