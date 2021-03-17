Sarah Harding Grateful for Being Able to Enjoy ‘Relaxing Quiet Christmas’ as Tumors ‘Shrunk a Bit’

WENN

The Girls Aloud member says every ‘little victory feels momentous’ as she reveals her tumors ‘shrunk’ slightly late last year following intensive chemotherapy.

Tumours in Sarah Harding‘s brain and lungs have “shrunk a bit.”

The Girls Aloud star has documented her difficult breast cancer battle in her new biography, “Hear Me Out“, and in the poignant final words of the book, she admitted “every little victory feels momentous” as she revealed some of the tumours had shrunk after intensive chemotherapy.

Writing at the end of the book, in an excerpt obtained by the Daily Star newspaper, she shared, “MRI scans at the end of December revealed that the tumours in my brain and in my lung have shrunk a bit with the treatment. (I don’t know) exactly what this means (but) right now, every little victory feels momentous.”

“With this news under my belt, I was able to enjoy a relaxing quiet Christmas with mum and yes, I got plenty of lovely Christmas pressies. At the moment, I’m just grateful to wake up every day and live my best life, because now I know just how precious it is.”

Sarah previously revealed her doctors had told her Christmas 2020 could be her last.

Sarah said, “In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last. I don’t want an exact prognosis. I don’t know why anyone would want that.”

“Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what’s important to me now. I’m trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, however long it might be. I am having a glass of wine or two during all this, because it helps me relax. I’m sure some people might think that’s not a great idea, but I want to try to enjoy myself. I’m at a stage now where I don’t know how many months I have left. Who knows, maybe I’ll surprise everyone, but that’s how I’m looking at things.”