Safaree Is The Proudest Dad – Check Out His Daughter, Safire Majesty Walking Around!

Safaree shared a video featuring his and Erica Mena’s baby girl, Safire Majesty. She is already walking! Check out the clip below.

‘Omg she walkedddd . She had to redeem herself from yesterday’s fall 🤣 So glad I didn’t miss this ❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾 I love her soooo much 😩😩😩 @safiremajesty’ Safaree captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘Awwwwww yeaaaahh look at her 😍!!!! Shes about to start running now lol 🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️’ and another follower posted this message: ‘Maje looking at you like? What’s all the commotion lol 😂 😂’

Someone else posted this: ‘She is looking like what wrong with daddy ?? I do this all the time when they sleep 😂😂😂😍’ and one other follower said: ‘Those big pretty eyes. Congrats big girl’

One commenter posted this: ‘She would of took more if u didn’t scare her lol 😂❤️’ and a follower said: ‘She’s looking like lmaoo “ whyyyy would you scare me “’

A commenter posted this message: ‘Awww she looking Like I been had this whats wrong with yall😩❤️’ and one other follower dsaid: ‘I love it… 😍😍She looks like she was sneak walking… It is the look back look around for me… ❤️’

In other news, Erica Mena surprised her fans with some clips from her date night after she and Safaree broke up. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘I had a date night for myself. Learning to be a little selfish isn’t a bad idea. 😏 A night of self LOVE. I wanna thank these amazing souls who came together to make Self Love Night possible. ♥️✨ Thank You’ Erica captioned her post.

Speaking of Safaree, he shared a video in which he is showing fans what he does after a workout session.

Advertisement

Stay tuned for more news about Erica and Safaree.