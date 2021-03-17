Sabres ‘open’ to trading Taylor Hall before deadline?

Forward Taylor Hall joined the Buffalo Sabres on a one-year, $8 million contract in October, and the experiment hasn’t gone all that well for anyone involved. While the 29-year-old is currently fourth on the team with 16 points, per ESPN stats, Buffalo is dead last in the NHL East standings and going nowhere fast.

With the trade deadline coming on April 12, Buffalo general manager Kevyn Adams suggested on Wednesday he could deal the 2017-18 league MVP rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the season.

“We’re open to anything and everything,” Adams explained, via Heather Engel of the NHL’s official website. “My job is to do anything and everything to make this franchise move in the right direction. I have a very good relationship with (Hall’s agent) Darren Ferris and Taylor. Open lines of communication and obviously days are moving forward here, so there will be a lot of conversations around that.”

Earlier in the day, the Sabres fired head coach Ralph Krueger, a decision that could result in Hall waiving his no-trade clause to join a contender this spring.

“Obviously where we are in the standings lends to the fact I’ll be getting phone calls or have been getting phone calls on players,” Adams added. “Conversations every day. A lot of conversations. Absolutely, this is my job to make sure not only that I’m proactive but listen as well and [am] doing everything I can to move this thing forward.”

The New York Islanders announced on Wednesday that captain and forward Anders Lee is out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL and, theoretically, could become a top candidate to trade for Hall.