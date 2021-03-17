Sabres fire HC Ralph Krueger amid disastrous season

Krueger became head coach of the Sabres during the 2019-20 campaign, leading the club to a 30-31-8 record. Although they showed slight improvement, Buffalo still finished in sixth and missed the playoffs for the ninth straight season.

This season has been an absolute disaster for Buffalo. The Sabres have the worst record in the NHL at 6-18-4 and have not won a game since Feb. 23. Superstar forward Jack Eichel has missed significant time due to injury, Jeff Skinner has been a disappointment and Taylor Hall certainly hasn’t lived up to the hype after signing a one-year deal with the franchise.

At this rate, Buffalo is well on its way to matching the NHL record for missing the playoffs at 10 consecutive seasons.