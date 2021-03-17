Richard Sherman: FA decision moving in ‘slow motion’

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman likely won’t be returning to the San Francisco 49ers, and the three-time First-team All-Pro who was limited to only five games this past season due to a calf injury was recently linked with the New Orleans Saints.

Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, the five-time Pro Bowler who turns 33 years old on March 30 recently explained during an appearance on “The Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman” that he could remain on the open market for some time.

“Well, it’s been slow motion, so far,” Sherman said of the process. “I’ve gotten a couple of feeler calls where they’re like, ‘Hey, what are you willing to take?’ Or, ‘What are you willing to do? What are you trying to do?’ And what’s my bottom number? What’s my top number?’ Et cetera, et cetera. But nothing crazy. No firm offers or anything. I think they’re waiting for all the young guys to figure out where they’re going. Shaq Griffin, he just signed with Jacksonville, so I think it’s all about to fall out once he and William Jackson get off the floor.”

Following Super Bowl LV, Sherman said he wants to “get on a competitive team” and added he currently intends to retire after playing two more seasons. With the salary cap dropping nearly $16 million from the previous campaign due to revenue lost amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sherman may have to sign at a discounted price to join a contender this spring or summer.