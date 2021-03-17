‘RHOD’ Star Brandi Redmond Asks for Privacy After Husband Is Caught Kissing Another Woman

Instagram

In a viral video, the husband of ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ star is seen wrapping his arms around the mystery woman before planting two kisses on her lips in what seemed to be a club.

There is trouble in paradise between Brandi Redmond and husband Bryan Redmond after the latter was caught in camera getting intimate with another woman. In a viral video, the husband of “The Real Housewives of Dallas” star was seen kissing the mystery woman in what seemed to be a club.

The clip featured Bryan wrapping his arms around the woman. He later brought her face to get closer to his before planting two kisses on her lips. According to Entertainment Tonight, Brandi’s family is asking for privacy following the infidelity scandal.

This arrives after Brandi posted a cryptic post on her Instagram account where she talked about things coming to an end. “I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyones soul. I’m choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you’ll join me if you too have these desires,” Brandi wrote last month.

“We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more. Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you,” she went on to add. “I also want to thank you all for being apart of my journey these past few years. I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end. The best kind of ends are happy ending and I choose happiness. Sending you all my love and prayers.”

At the time, fans speculated that the post was a hint that she might be exiting “RHOD”, though some others assumed that it was about her marriage to Bryan.

Brandi and Bryan, who are high school sweethearts, celebrated their 17th anniversary last September. “Oh how time flies when you’re having fun and making memories with the one you love. Happy 17 yr anniversary babe. I love you more than you’ll ever know. Go Cowboys! Of course they would have a game today. @b4red3 #throwbacksunday #anniversarycelebration,” she penned on Instagram.

The pair got married in 2003 and share four kids together, 11-year-old Brinkley, 9-year-old Brooklyn, 2-year-old Bruin and 1-month-old Brilynn.