Renewables Investment Heats Up Down Under With $2.1 Billion Deal

Article content
(Bloomberg) — After a muted 2020, renewables investment is heating up again in Australia and New Zealand.
New Zealand-based Tilt Renewables Ltd. agreed to sell its Australian business to a venture that includes AGL Energy Ltd. and its New Zealand assets to Mercury NZ Ltd. in a deal that value the company at NZ$2.96 billion ($2.1 billion).
The transaction highlights a renewed appetite for renewables infrastructure investment in the region, and is the biggest merger and acquisition agreement in Australia and New Zealand this year after the A$4.5 billion ($3.5 billion) sale of telecommunication business Vocus Group Ltd. to a consortium led by Macquarie Group Ltd.
The acquisition will cement the position of Powering Australian Renewables (PowAR) — a partnership between AGL, Queensland Investment Corp. and the state-owned Future Fund — as the nation’s biggest wind and solar generator, it said in a statement. Mercury’s share of the deal has an enterprise value of NZ$770 million, it said in a separate statement, most of which will be financed from its current 19.9% shareholding in Tilt.
“The institutional investors in PowAR have a stated objective of investing more in the renewables space,” Tilt Chief Executive Officer Deion Campbell said Monday in a phone interview. “AGL have also made very public indications that they want to decarbonize their generation base.”
Article content
Under the deal, Tilt will return NZ$7.80 a share to holders. New Zealand infrastructure investment company Infratil Ltd. expects gross proceeds of NZ$1.93 billion from the sale of its 65% stake, it said. Tilt closed up 17% at NZ$7.61 in New Zealand trading Monday.
The value of Infratil’s stake has almost doubled since it said on Dec. 7 it was reviewing its Tilt holding after receiving approaches. Tilt was trading at NZ$3.92 ahead of that announcement. Two days later, AustralianSuper made an unsolicited NZ$5.4 billion takeover bid for Infratil, which its board rejected, saying it materially undervalued its assets including Tilt.
The New Zealand assets Mercury is acquiring include wind farms which currently sell all their generation to Mercury competitors, unlocking a new offtake base for the company’s retail business, Campbell said.
Tilt Renewables currently has a total operating capacity of 836 megawatts with a development pipeline of 5,000 megawatts, PowAR said in its statement.
The deal eclipses total spending on renewables acquisitions in Australia and New Zealand in 2020 of $1.3 billion, according to BloombergNEF data. That was down from $3.4 billion in 2019.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.