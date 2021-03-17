Renewables Investment Heats Up Down Under With $2.1 Billion Deal

Article content

(Bloomberg) — After a muted 2020, renewables investment is heating up again in Australia and New Zealand.

New Zealand-based Tilt Renewables Ltd. agreed to sell its Australian business to a venture that includes AGL Energy Ltd. and its New Zealand assets to Mercury NZ Ltd. in a deal that value the company at NZ$2.96 billion ($2.1 billion).

The transaction highlights a renewed appetite for renewables infrastructure investment in the region, and is the biggest merger and acquisition agreement in Australia and New Zealand this year after the A$4.5 billion ($3.5 billion) sale of telecommunication business Vocus Group Ltd. to a consortium led by Macquarie Group Ltd.

The acquisition will cement the position of Powering Australian Renewables (PowAR) — a partnership between AGL, Queensland Investment Corp. and the state-owned Future Fund — as the nation’s biggest wind and solar generator, it said in a statement. Mercury’s share of the deal has an enterprise value of NZ$770 million, it said in a separate statement, most of which will be financed from its current 19.9% shareholding in Tilt.

“The institutional investors in PowAR have a stated objective of investing more in the renewables space,” Tilt Chief Executive Officer Deion Campbell said Monday in a phone interview. “AGL have also made very public indications that they want to decarbonize their generation base.”