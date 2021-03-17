Reassuring evidence does not link AstraZeneca shot to blood clots, English medical official says By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in Bierset

LONDON (Reuters) – There is a lot of reassuring evidence that suggests there is no increased risk of blood clots from AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:)’s COVID-19 vaccine, England’s deputy chief medical officer said, adding he expected the European Medicines Agency to agree.

“Behind the scenes, there is a lot of work going on to look at whether there is a signal in relation to what we call venous thrombo-embolic events – clots,” Jonathan Van-Tam said at a news conference on Wednesday.

“And there’s a lot of evidence emerging now that is reassuring that there is no overall excess signal or increased risk. And I expect, without prejudice to their absolute findings, those to be the final conclusions of the EMA and (Britain’s) MHRA in due course.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR