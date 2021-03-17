Rays name Tyler Glasnow 2021 Opening Day starter

Glasnow had a solid 2020 campaign, going 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA, 1.134 WHIP and 91 strikeouts in 57.1 innings. He was even better in the postseason, starting the decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees and Games 1 and 5 of the World Series.

The 27-year-old gets the Opening Day nod after the Rays traded Blake Snell to the San Diego Padres this winter and parted ways with Charlie Morton.

Glasnow headlines a 2021 rotation that includes Ryan Yarbrough, Chris Archer, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill.