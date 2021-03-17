Racing Champion Sabine Schmitz Lost Battle With Cancer at 51

Instagram

The female racing driver, who used to be a co-host on ‘Top Gear’, has recently passed away at the age of 51, a year after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Racing driver and former “Top Gear” presenter Sabine Schmitz has died aged 51 after losing her battle with cancer.

Following the tragic news of her death, this Sunday’s (21Mar21) episode of “Top Gear” will be dedicated to Schmitz, with executive producer Clare Pizey saying in a statement, “Sabine was a beloved member of the Top Gear family and presenting team since 2016, having first appeared on the show in 2004, and everyone who had the pleasure of working with her on the team is in shock at this news.”

“Sabine radiated positivity, always wore her cheeky smile no matter how hard things got – and was a force of nature for women drivers in the motoring world.”

“Like everyone else who knew her, we will truly miss her – Sabine really was one of a kind. Our thoughts are with her partner Klaus, who was always by her side and who we welcomed to Dunsfold (the Top Gear test track) many times, and her family in Germany.”

Schmitz was diagnosed with cancer last year.

As well as her work on “Top Gear”, which she presented alongside Chris Evans in 2016, Schmitz is the only woman to ever win the Nurburgring 24 Hour race – the 14-mile circuit in Germany that is renowned for being the toughest in the world.

After winning in 1996, Schmitz went on to claim victory again the following year.