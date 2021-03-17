Race 10 of America’s Cup postponed, Team New Zealand lead 6-3 By Reuters

© Reuters. Sailing – 36th America’s Cup
(Reuters) – The 10th race of the America’s Cup was postponed on Wednesday due to unfavourable winds off the coast of Auckland.
Race officials pushed the start back twice and will aim to commence from 2:45 p.m. local time (0345 GMT).
Defender Team New Zealand lead 6-3 in the best-of-13 series and need one more race win over Luna Rossa to claim sport’s oldest international trophy.
