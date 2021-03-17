Queensland and NSW brace for flash floods as severe weather persists for east coast

Severe weather is forecast in several states and territories today with Queensland and New South Wales warned of floods.

A coastal trough is expected to deepen near the northern coast this morning and then gradually extend south tomorrow.

A warning is in place for the Hunter and NSW Mid North Coast with rainfall totals of between 100mm and 200mm expected between now and Saturday, with potentially higher falls on the ranges adjacent to the coast.

Meanwhile the Sydney basin could be looking at the heaviest falls for the year, with over 100mm possible in some suburbs.

Rainfall may ease a little tonight, however, heavy rainfall may spread further south along the coast as the trough extends southwards tomorrow.

A severe weather warning is also in place for Queensland with the Capricornia coast placed under flood watch.

Flooding in rural Queensland town of Augathella. (9News)

Roads blocked due to flooding in NSW with more extreme weather forecast today. (9News)

Six-hour rainfall totals of up to 100mm are likely, with locally intense falls in excess of 200mm possible.

Rainfall is forecast to ease during the day, though could redevelop again late today.

The storms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Gladstone, Yeppoon, Calliope and Byfield.

Weather Australia 2021: Storms, rain and bushfires

In the Northern Territory, a band of slow-moving thunderstorms are generating warnings for Daly, Carpentaria and Gregory.

The NT has already copped a drenching with Tindal recording a whopping 105mm in three hours till 3am and 70mm at Shoestring Bore in two hours till 4am.