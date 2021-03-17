Putin issues orders to combat ‘illegal cross-border transfers’ of digital assets By Cointelegraph

Putin issues orders to combat ‘illegal cross-border transfers’ of digital assets
Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed the importance of developing additional measures to fight against illegal cross-border transactions of digital financial assets.
Speaking at a board meeting of the General Prosecutor’s office Wednesday, Putin stated that “criminal elements have been increasingly deploying digital financial assets,” which needs special attention from the government.
