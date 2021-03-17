Priyanka Chopra Defended Presenting The Oscar Noms

“Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone?”
You, go Priyanka Chopra! The actor clapped back at a reporter who said she and her husband, Nick Jonas, aren’t qualified enough to be presenters at the 2021 Oscars.
It didn’t take long for Chopra to shut down the journalist, who tweeted, “No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees.”
She replied with a video of her scrolling through her IMDB page to show how extensive her credits are, which include her new Netflix film, The White Tiger, Don 2, Bajirao Mastani, and her 2017 film with Zac Efron and The Rock, Baywatch.
Of course, Jonas has also starred in many flicks. He appeared alongside The Rock and Kevin Hart in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and he’s also known for playing Nate in Disney’s Camp Rock.
As a very established actor, Chopra has learned how to deal with online criticism well. She explained how she manages to keep her cool when people say rude things about her on social media.
“I am just like everyone else,” she told Marie Claire. “In the morning when I’m driving to work or I’m having my coffee, I’m flipping through Twitter, Instagram, the news, and when my name pops up, I’m like, ‘Alright, what are people saying? How are we feeling?’”
“I just don’t react to it or let it affect my mental well-being,” Chopra continued.
The next person who questions Chopra’s acting experience may want to think twice before they share their opinion on social media.
