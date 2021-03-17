Priyanka Chopra Claps Back as She’s Called ‘Unqualified’ for Announcing Oscar Nominations

Instagram

The ‘Quantico’ actress is quick to react to the haters who claim she’s unworthy after announcing the Academy Award nominations with her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra has hit back at a critic who said she was not “qualified” enough to announce this year’s Oscar nominations.

The “White Tiger” star showed off her acting credentials as she responded to a tweet which questioned why she and her husband, singer/actor Nick Jonas, had been given the honour of unveiling the Academy Awards shortlist on Monday (15Mar21).

The tweet read, “No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees.”

Quoting the message, Priyanka shared a video of her scrolling through her IMDb profile, which lists all of her acting jobs including “Baywatch“, “Quantico“, and “We Can Be Heroes“, among others.

She captioned the post, “Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration. (sic)”

Priyanka’s clapback came after she recently confessed “hate and negativity” have changed her relationship with social media.

The 38-year-old actress – who has 27 million followers on Twitter and 60 million followers on Instagram – explained, “My relationship has changed with social media because of the hate and negativity. I’m just an actor. Look, we live in a world where cancel culture exists in such a large way because it’s easier to hate on someone than to take a minute to understand why anybody says and does what they do.”

“I’ve always been someone who believes in the goodness of human beings, but it seems as the world progresses that we’re afraid of each other and we’re only looking for the worst in each other. What’s the point of giving credibility to a few trolls who choose to live in the darkness, whereas I have such an enormous sea of supporters and I have so much fun with them? So I’ve bifurcated it and I live in the light.”