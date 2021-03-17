Porsha Williams Praises Beyonce – Check Out Her Message

Porsha Williams is praising Beyonce like there’s no tomorrow. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘Queen 👑 @beyonce, Your music has been the rhythm of my life ❤️🙌🏾 #BlackExcellence #GirlsRock #FavArtist #Motherof3 #inspiration 🐝🐝🐝🐝 #Beyhive,’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘She deserves it!!!! She goes above and beyond every time!’ and a comment posted this: ‘Why these stars always commending/ crowning Beyonce, she never returns the favour…you’ll worship her too much.’

One other follower posted this message: ‘She’s Awesome nothing like her concerts,’ and another follower said: ‘it’s crazy that my two favourite queens turn 40 this year & look 23! 🔥🤍’

A fan posted: ‘your mom and Beyonce mom look like they can be sisters,’ and one other follower said: ‘I listen to my girl music every day,as as I as I jump into my car🚘🎼🎵🎶🎤”BEYONCE’ IS MAGIC!✨’

A follower commented: ‘Right!!! Music keeps me together💕💕’, and one other commenter said: ‘Why you’re my favourite great taste in music.’

Porsha Williams shared some new pics on her social media account in which she is flaunting her amazing curves, and fans cannot get enough of her. Check out the post that she shared on IG below.

‘@shameamorton Bwaaaaa😂 She a cute date😍’, Porsha captioned her post.

In other news, Porsha Williams addressed the fight for freedom in a post on her social media account. You can check it out below.

‘✊🏾”We gonna fight Until Freedom!” Stand with us as we continue to pray & support all families who have been a victim of the system🙏🏾❤️. Thank you for your great work and sacrifice,’ she wrote among others.

Stay tuned for more Porsha-related news.