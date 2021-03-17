Porsha Williams Flaunts Her Jaw-Dropping Curves In This Amazing Red Dress – See Her Latest Pics That Have Fans Drooling

Porsha Williams shared some new pics on her social media account in which she is flaunting her amazing curves, and fans cannot get enough of her. Check out the post that she shared on IG below.

‘@shameamorton Bwaaaaa😂 She a cute date😍’, Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Beautiful…love the short cut on you,’ and another follwoer posted this message: ‘Was your father an alien? Because there’s nothing else like you on Earth! Was your mother a thief? ‘Cause someone stole the stars from the sky and put them in your eyes.’

One other follower said: ‘Where did you get this dress from? 🔥❤️@porsha4real,’ and someone else posted this: ‘Beautiful lady, keep doing YOU and don’t quit your job on Bravo cause of those HATERS and JEALOUS witches !!!’

A commenter said: ‘Love you!! My fave HW of all time…thanks for entertaining us AND for all you do to create a more just country. ❤️❤️’ and one follower posted this: ‘Porsha, I need some money to finish school they just took my grant away help.’

Someone else posted this: ‘@porsha4real Gurrlll, even your haters love you, they just can’t tell anybody. 👀’ and one other commenter said: ‘Reason why they’re mad Porsha u killing them watch out for old billy goat aka kandi she’s the biggest snake on that show she’s sneaking watch that one.’

Porsha Williams addressed the fight for freedom in a post on her social media account. You can check it out below.

‘✊🏾”We gonna fight Until Freedom!” Stand with us as we continue to pray & support all families who have been a victim of the system🙏🏾❤️. Thank you for your great work and sacrifice @tamikadmallory @untilfreedom @angelopintoesq @mysonnenygeneral @lsarsour! A heartwarming weekend of giving back and raising money & awareness for the cause! #BreonnaTaylor #WeShallOverCome #BlackLiveStillMatter’ Porsha captioned her post.

