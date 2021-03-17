Pooh Shiesty Brings Mom to Tears With His Sweet Surprise After Brother’s Death

Facebook

In an Instagram video, the ‘Back in Blood’ hitmaker’s mother tears up after the rapper gives her a tour of a new home that he has purchased for her to move in.

Pooh Shiesty is paying back to his mother for having supported him throughout his journey to become a rapper. Having risen to fame with his 2020 hit “Back in Blood”, the 21-year-old star has surprised his mom with a new house.

Shiesty, whose real names is Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., took to Instagram on Monday, March 15 to show his mother’s reaction to the sweet surprise. In one of the videos he posted on his page, Gladys Baines got emotional after her son took her to the new house.

The two were seen sharing an embrace as Gladys teared up while telling her son that she promised to take care of her “young man” and look after the house. “Thank you so much,” she said, adding, “I’ma keep it clean.”

In another video, Shiesty gave his fans and followers a short tour of the house while his excited mother marveled at the spacious crib. “Oh my God, man. I’m moving tomorrow,” she said. Emphasizing the enormous kitchen in the mansion, the Memphis native said of his mom, “She love cooking, she loves cooking, we got a whole restaurant…”

In the caption, Shiesty let his late brother know what he did for their mother. “@tee_da_p i did it @gladysbaines love you 5L,” he wrote.

The house has perhaps become a little consolation for Shiesty’s mother after the death of her other son, Tee Da P, of brain cancer earlier this month. Tee Da P, who had also released his own rap records, passed away from the illness after being hospitalized for months.

Breaking his silence on the loss, Shiesty later wrote on his Instagram Story, “Still wondering where tf that s**t come from. Ig we gotta go out that way we both survived bullets. That s**t ain’t strong as us these pussies will never be able [to] take us out. You ain’t get killed or shot I’m going out [the] same way save my spot go find Treday first.”

In another post, he wrote the hashtags “Do It For Tee” and “Long Live Tee Da P.”