Piers Morgan’s Comment About Meghan’s Suicidal Thoughts Becomes Most Complained TV Moment

WENN

The controversial comment made by the former ‘Good Morning Britain’ co-host about Meghan Markle’s mental health struggles breaks complaint record in British TV history.

AceShowbiz –

Piers Morgan‘s TV attack on the Duke & Duchess of Sussex has become the most complained about moment in British television history.

Ofcom bosses have revealed they received over 57,100 complaints about Morgan’s remarks on “Good Morning Britain” after the outspoken newsman upset many viewers by questioning the Duchess’ claims she felt suicidal when the British media turned on her – something she discussed during a tell-all TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired last week (ends12Mar21).

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was among those who filed an official complaint over Piers’ controversial remarks.

In the TV sit down, Meghan recalled wanting to end her own life after facing relentless, and often racist, attacks in the U.K. press as she struggled to adjust to life as a royal, but claimed palace officials denied her request to seek treatment.

Morgan refused to apologise for his remarks and, after clashing with a colleague on-air, he subsequently quit his job at “Good Morning Britain”.

It has since emerged that a representative for Meghan has also written to chiefs at regulatory group Ofcom about the situation, expressing concerns about Morgan’s attitude towards mental health in general, and how it could impact others needing help.

Morgan cited freedom of speech as he defended himself following his TV exit, “I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”