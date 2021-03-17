Philadelphia Eagles reportedly eyeing Deshaun Watson trade

A multitude of NFL teams have been linked to Deshaun Watson as the Houston Texans quarterback longs for a trade, but the Philadelphia Eagles are a new suitor gaining momentum of late.

After dumping Carson Wentz and eating $33.8 million in dead money to trade him to the Indianapolis Colts, the latest NFL rumors suggest Philadelphia may not settle on sophomore second-round pick Jalen Hurts as its signal-caller.

Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com reported on what he’s hearing out of Philly, and it’s utterly fascinating as the team’s chaotic offseason continues:

“Do not discount the Philadelphia Eagles as a strong suitor for Deshaun Watson. Too many sources with ties to ownership have whispered that sentiment my way for me to ignore. […] It is indisputable that the Eagles are monitoring the Watson situation closely and evaluating it. No one in that organization would deny that.”Jason La Canfora on Deshaun Watson trade rumors

The Eagles have paid for so many veteran players, and it’s cost them a lot against the salary cap, which is smaller in 2021 than it’s been in the past.

Having said that, Philadelphia is actually not in too bad of shape to acquire Watson. Houston would lose $5.66 million in cap space if it traded the reigning NFL passing champion prior to June 1, and Watson’s base salary is only $10.54 million for 2021.

By sending back multiple players in a prospective deal, along with the inevitable draft picks that would be included as part of the transaction, the Eagles could have a legitimate chance to get Watson as their new long-term QB after the Wentz debacle.

Speculation is swirling that a Watson trade could be imminent since the Texans signed journeyman field general Tyrod Taylor in free agency.