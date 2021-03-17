Pet dog gets ‘very, very, sick’ after eating Woolworths Discovery Garden plant

A Sydney family has a warning for pet owners claiming their dog got sick after eating a Woolworths Discovery Garden plant.

Natasha Wilson, from Lilli Pilli, said Monty the Maltese Terrier ate one of the “bunching onion” seed pods – biodegradable pot and all.

“Well first he just started going off his food. I was feeding him… he wasn’t eating his food,” Ms Wilson told 9News.

Monty joined the family as a friend for brother and sister Hugo and Evie last year, while they were being homeschooled during the pandemic.

But last month after eating the little herb sprout, including the coconut husk casing, he got increasingly sick and was vomiting repeatedly.

Anti-nausea medication at the vet didn’t help and he was taken to emergency.

“I didn’t know whether he would make it to be honest. He was very, very sick,” Ms Wilson said.

After X-rays and ultrasounds, the vet bill totaled $3,500.

“That’s not something we had readily available, so I had to withdraw it from our mortgage- I’m not sure who has $3500 just lying around,” Ms Wilson said.

Woolworths said the Discovery Garden plants are safe for humans but should not be fed to pets, like many household items and human foods.

“There are many household and gardening items that can be toxic for pets, including common pantry items like chocolate,” a spokesperson told 9News.

“The Woolworths Discovery Garden seedlings have undergone extensive quality testing and while the herbs and vegetables are safe for human consumption, customers should not feed or allow their pets to consume the seedlings, flowers, herbs, or vegetables in the collection.

“Customers should consult their veterinarian if they are unsure what foods are suitable for their pets.”

Dr Sam Kovac from Southern Cross Veterinary Clinic said there are also plants that can cause problems for animals.