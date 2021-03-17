Papua New Guinea outbreak, Australian doctor speaks

Victorian doctor Alison Brown has been based on a remote PNG island for the past five weeks, as part of efforts to upskill local health workers.
Until last month, Australia’s closest neighbour had avoided a spike in reported cases of the virus, but COVID-19 is now rampant across many provinces.
Dr Brown is nervous about the extent of the crisis, warning testing services are limited and hospitals can’t cope with the increasing case load.
“It’s really scary for our population here, including for the people we work with on the frontline. It would be nice to be vaccinated, but it hasn’t come by yet,” Dr Brown told 9News.
“We’re looking forward to the opportunity to be vaccinated and feel more confident going out to treat people.”
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Foreign Minister Marise Payne today announced plans to send an emergency shipment of 8000 AstraZeneca doses to vaccinate frontline health workers in PNG.
Australia also plans to divert supplies of one million jabs due to be arriving from Europe, with Mr Morrison urging the EU to make the doses available.
Dr Brown said the impending arrival of vaccines is “great news” but she believes there will be more hurdles once they land in PNG.
“There are barriers to vaccination given the geography of the country, the size of the population, and lack of trust, that could make the program very challenging,” she said.
“This will continue to worsen before it gets better.”