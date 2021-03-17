Oil Sags Again to Risk Longest Losing Run in More Than a Year

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Oil’s surge in 2021 has hit a soft patch after U.S. stockpiles rose again and the International Energy Agency said supplies are plentiful.

West Texas Intermediate retreated for a fifth straight day, putting the U.S. benchmark on course for the longest losing run in more than a year. Brent also declined in London, with traders assessing global supply risks alongside a patchy recovery in consumption even as the coronavirus pandemic ebbs.

Oil prices have backtracked this week despite the surprise OPEC+ decision earlier this month to extend output cuts, and the vaccine breakthroughs that had underpinned a narrative of a tightening market. OPEC and its allies could quickly deploy spare capacity to quash rallies, the IEA said in a report, while adding that demand won’t return to pre-virus levels until 2023.

“Oil could trade in a range for the moment,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. While the rise in U.S. crude stockpiles probably soured near-term sentiment, “given the pace of global vaccination and economic recovery, we remain bullish on the energy complex,” said Lee.

Oil’s outlook hinges in large part on the scope for further gains in consumption as nations battle the pandemic. Among positive signals, Japan’s government will recommend that the Tokyo area emergency be lifted on March 21. Still in Brazil, Covid-19 cases are expanding by record numbers, crimping activity.