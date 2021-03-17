OIl Inventories Rose 2.396 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Liz Moyer

Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles rose slightly below expectations in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

increased 2.396 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a build of 2.96 million barrels.

stockpiles, which include diesel and , rose 255,000 barrels in the week against expectations for a draw of 3.379 million barrels, the EIA data showed.

were 1.123 million barrels. The weekly was 7.1%, according to the EIA report.

rose 472,000 barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a 2.996 million-barrel draw.