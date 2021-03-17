NFTPs hitting bottom? Charmin joins in on the latest crypto craze By Cointelegraph

NFTPs hitting bottom? Charmin joins in on the latest crypto craze
The non-fungible token market isn’t limited to digital sports collectibles and art connoisseurs — big brand names are getting in on the action too.
Toilet paper manufacturer Charmin listed five different versions of its non-fungible toilet paper, or NFTP, for sale on Rarible’s marketplace today. The NFTPs feature decorated (as well as plain) toilet rolls, and include images of the brand’s family of bear mascots. Charmin said all proceeds from the NFT sales will go towards the non-profit organization Direct Relief, which provides resources to medical professionals in disaster-affected areas.
