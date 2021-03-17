Netflix: Secret code brings up all of streaming service’s crime documentaries

A special Netflix code enables users to browse all of the service’s crime documentaries.

The code is part of a long list that make it possible to view specific genres on the streaming service.

While Netflix offers “crime” and “docuseries” categories, the code makes it possible to specifically browse crime documentaries.

The code is 9875, and it can be inserted after the following url: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/.

This code can be used on the desktop version of Netflix, both in the UK and in the US.

