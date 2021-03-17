Morgan Stanley introduces Bitcoin investing for millionaire clients By Cointelegraph

Institutional banking powerhouse Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) seems to have given its nod of approval. Based on fresh intel via an “internal memo”, as reported on by CNBC, Morgan Stanley will give clients access to Bitcoin (BTC) investing, though only under specific conditions.

“The investment bank, a giant in wealth management with $4 trillion in client assets, told its financial advisors Wednesday in an internal memo that it is launching access to three funds that enable ownership of bitcoin, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter,” CNBC reported on Wednesday. The opportunity is expected to open in April, according to the sources.