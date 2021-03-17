Morgan Stanley introduces Bitcoin investing for millionaire clients By Cointelegraph

“The investment bank, a giant in wealth management with $4 trillion in client assets, told its financial advisors Wednesday in an internal memo that it is launching access to three funds that enable ownership of bitcoin, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter,” CNBC reported on Wednesday. The opportunity is expected to open in April, according to the sources.

Institutional banking powerhouse Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) seems to have given its nod of approval. Based on fresh intel via an “internal memo”, as reported on by CNBC, Morgan Stanley will give clients access to Bitcoin (BTC) investing, though only under specific conditions.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.