Morgan Stanley becomes first major U.S. bank to offer its wealthy clients access to Bitcoin funds: CNBC By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego
(Reuters) – Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) has become the first big U.S. bank to offer its wealth management clients access to funds, CNBC reported on Wednesday.
In an internal memo, the bank told its financial advisers it would launch access to three funds allowing ownership of Bitcoin, the report said.
Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
