Michelle Obama Jokes It’s a ‘Setup’ as She Fails to Convince Jimmy Kimmel’s Daughter to Eat Veggies

Instagram

Appearing for a virtual interview on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, the former First Lady is given a challenge to change 6-year-old Jane Kimmel’s opinion on vegetables.

AceShowbiz –

Michelle Obama has failed to convince Jimmy Kimmel‘s daughter to eat vegetables. Upon learning that her attempts to change Jane Kimmel’s opinion on veggies went unsuccessfully, the former First Lady joked that the TV host has set her up.

The 57-year-old took on the challenge when making a virtual appearance in the Tuesday, March 16 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!“. Of her failed trials, she jokingly said, “Well, this was an epic fail. This was a complete setup.”

Michelle previously asked Jane why she does not like vegetables. In response to the question, the 6-year-old replied, “I don’t really like to try new things.” It prompted the mother of two to explain, “I know, I was like that when I was your age… But here’s what I learned, If you try something new, just try it, that you open up your taste buds and then you’ll like a whole bunch of new things.”

“So, can I get you to try, just try, a vegetable? Just try it,” the wife of Barack Obama pressed on while Jane’s father put a plate of carrots in front of her. Being consistent with her refusal to try new things, the young girl shook her head and said, “No way. I can’t.”

Not giving up on her first attempt, Michelle pointed out, “I have an idea, can you help me with something?” After Jimmy placed a plate of green beans in front of Jane, the “Becoming” author introduced the small bite game from her Netflix kids cooking series, “Waffles + Mochi“. Still, Jane insisted that she does not want to try the food.





Michelle’s new show was released on Tuesday. Starring alongside puppets and guest chefs, she teaches children how to prepare healthy foods. ” ‘Waffles + Mochi’, the entire concept is fun. It’s approachable, it’s an adventure, it’s exciting, it’s funny,” she pointed out when speaking to PEOPLE. “More importantly, it’s something that I would watch even if no kids were around.”