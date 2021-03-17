Michelle Obama Feels Unworthy to Have Viola Davis Portray Her in ‘The First Lady’

Instagram/WENN

The former U.S. First Lady has responded to Viola Davis’ casting as her in an upcoming anthology series which will also star Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson.

AceShowbiz –

Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama doesn’t feel “worthy” enough to have Oscar winner Viola Davis portray her onscreen.

The “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” star has been tapped as Mrs. Obama in “The First Lady“, an upcoming anthology series in which actor O-T Fagbenle will play her husband, Barack Obama, and Michelle cannot believe the incredible casting.

“I feel that I’m not worthy,” she tells Entertainment Tonight. “I wish I could be better to live up to the character that Viola has to play, but it’s exciting.”

“Anything Viola does, she does it with passion and vigour, and I know she will do no less for this role.”

Viola previously explained how she was “a little scared” to be playing Michelle in the show, which also stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

The actress said, “She’s smart. She’s confident. She’s articulate. She believes in sisterhood.”

“I wanna honour her. I wanna honour her with this portrayal because that’s what the drama is. That’s what we do as actors, we want to honour the human being. We don’t want to give a portrayal that isn’t easy for people to swallow.”

The actress is nominated for Best Actress at the upcoming Academy Awards. She is up against Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday“), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman“), Frances McDormand (“Nomadland“), and Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman“).

Meanwhile, “The First Lady” is coming to Showtime. Viola Davis will also share screen with the likes of Aaron Eckhart, Dakota Fanning, and Judy Greer.