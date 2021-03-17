Meghan Markle Presents Jessica Mulroney With Massive Flower Bouquet Amid Rocky Friendship

WENN/Instagram/Dutch Press Photo

AceShowbiz –

Are they mending their relationship? Meghan Markle has reportedly sent a sweet gift to former bestfriend Jessica Mulroney for the latter’s 41st birthday. Taking to her Instagram account, Jessica shared a picture of a bouquet of flowers sent by the Duchess of Sussex.

“LUCKIEST FRIEND XXXX, THX MM,” so the Canadian stylist wrote alongside a picture of a beautiful bouquet of pink roses on Sunday, March 14. She also shared some other birthday wishes from close pals on her page.

The heartfelt gesture appeared to hint that the pair might be trying to fix their friendship after their bond wavered last year. It started after influencer Sasha Exeter slammed Jessica for her alleged “very problematic behavior and antics.” In response to the accusations, the “I Do, Redo” host apologized to Sasha and alluded that she’s supportive to the black community by referring to her friendship with the Duchess.

“As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre,” she wrote at the time. “It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support Black voices.”

Meghan reportedly was “hugely” offended by Jessica using her to defend herself. A source claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was still “supportive of Jessica,” but she was “being very cautious” as she attempted to “distance herself” from Jessica.

Despite the reports of their rocky friendship, the pair indeed still showed support to each other in public. Earlier this month, the bridal consultant jumped to Meghan’s defense following bullying accusations leveled at Meghan by her former royal staffers.

“I don’t know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman,” Jessica penned on March 5. “In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love.”