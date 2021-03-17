Matthew McConaughey Reminds Importance of Keep Masking Up After Texas Governor Lifts Mandate

Instagram

When asked to weigh in on Governor Gregory Wayne Abbott’s decision, ‘The Gentlemen’ actor admits he did not understand the ‘pull the mask mandate,’ stressing that mask is just a minor inconvenience.

Matthew McConaughey clearly shared different views with Texas Governor Gregory Wayne Abbott in regards to COVID-19 prevention. Admitting that he did not understand the governor’s decision to lift the mask mandate amid the pandemic, the “Dallas Buyers Club” star stressed on the importance of keep masking up.

The 51-year-old Hollywood star shared his thoughts on the matter when appearing in the Wednesday, March 17 episode of “CBS This Morning“. He first stated, “My reaction to that is… I was a little dumbfounded by the decision. I understand ‘go back to work.’ What I did not understand was ‘pull the mask mandate.’ ”

“Look, we’re on our way to see a light at the end of the tunnel. To pull it, the mask is just this minor inconvenience. And I think I just want to remind, not only Texans, but everybody out there, it’s not the mask we’re afraid of, c’mon. It’s the word ‘mandate,’ ” the Academy Award-winning actor pointed out. “Let’s not let the word ‘mandate’ get in the way of practical use of this little tool called a mask.”

“It’s just a small inconvenience today for more freedom tomorrow,” the husband of Camila Alves further emphasized. “So now it’s our choice. And I ask Texans and people around the world. If you have the choice, keep masking up. It’s proven to help. We don’t have much longer in this, we’ll get through this. Thank you.”

Matthew, who revealed earlier in March that he was “considering” a run for Texas governor, also weighed in on his interest to run for office in his home state. “It does keep coming up,” he claimed. “As I’ve said before, I’m giving it consideration, I would be a fool not to.”





“It’s a very honorable thing to consider, you know, what that position would mean, what would it be for me, and what would it mean for the people of Texas,” the father of three added. “As I’ve said before and I’ll say again right now, I have to decide for me what is my category where I can be most useful in life from here?”