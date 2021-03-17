Matthew McConaughey On No Mask Restrictions In Texas

“If you have the choice, keep masking up.”
“I was a little dumbfounded by the decision,” McConaughey explained. “I understand ‘Go back to work.’ What I did not understand was ‘Pull the mask mandate.’”
“Look, we’re on our way to see a light at the end of the tunnel,” he continued. “To put it, the mask is just this minor inconvenience. And I think I just want to remind, not only Texans, but everybody out there, it’s not the mask we’re afraid of, c’mon. It’s the word ‘Mandate.'”
McConaughey explained that Texans shouldn’t “let the word ‘Mandate’” stop them from wearing a mask because the headwear helps people have “more freedom tomorrow.”
“So now it’s our choice. And I ask Texans and people around the world. If you have the choice, keep masking up,” he said. “It’s proven to help. We don’t have much longer in this, we’ll get through this. Thank you.”
“As I’ve said before, I’m giving it consideration,” he said. “I would be a fool not to. It’s a very honorable thing to consider, you know, what that position would mean, what would it be for me, and what would it mean for the people of Texas.”
No matter how you feel about McConaughey’s political ambitions, he does have a point about why people should still wear masks.
COVID-19 is still spreading across the United States. There are safety precautions you can take in your everyday life to prevent getting or giving COVID-19: wear a mask, practice social distancing, and get tested when necessary. Head to the CDC’s website for information about how to get a COVID-19 test in your state.
