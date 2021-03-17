Mary Wilson of The Supremes Laid to Rest in Los Angeles

WENN

The late Motown star has been buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Los Angeles, more than a month after she passed away at the age of 76 at her Las Vegas home.

The Supremes star Mary Wilson has been laid to rest.

Following Wilson’s sudden death on 8 February (21), she was buried on Tuesday (16Mar21) at Holy Cross Cemetery in Los Angeles, next to her son Rafael, who died in a car crash in 1994.

Her family are planning to hold a public celebration for Wilson later this year when the Covid-19 pandemic is more under control.

“Mary was always very conscientious about the Covid guidelines, so keeping with her wishes, the family will have a celebration to honour Mary’s life and legacy later this year with her friends, family and fans when we are all able to come together in person,” they said in a statement.

Wilson, who was 76 when she died, was an original co-founding member of The Supremes, alongside Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, and featured on all 12 of the band’s chart-topping hits from 1964 until 1969, including “Stop! In the Name of Love” and “You Keep Me Hanging On”.

Wilson also appeared on U.S. TV talent show “Dancing With the Stars” in 2019.

She’s survived by daughter Turkessa, son Pedro Antonio Jr and six grandchildren.

Diana Ross paid tribute to her former bandmate in the wake of her passing. “I just woke up to this news, my condolences to you Mary’s family,” she wrote. “I am reminded that each day is a gift, I have so many wonderful memories of our time together The Supremes will live on, in our hearts (sic).”