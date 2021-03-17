Man arrested after allegedly setting at least one person on fire

The man was found in country New South Wales last night after a huge manhunt when police spotted him driving about 7pm.

The 32-year-old Woodville West man was arrested and then taken to a Sydney Hospital, where he remains in custody under police guard on a South Australian warrant for attempted murder.

The arrest comes after a shocking attack in Adelaide yesterday which saw a 31-year-old man also from Woodville West taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Two women aged 27 and 28 are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

South Australia Police say all people involved in the incident know one another.

Neighbours yesterday said they could hear cries for help and people screaming in pain.

