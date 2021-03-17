Man Armed With Weapons Outside VP Kamala Harris’ Home

Instagram

A 31-year-old man from San Antonio, Texas is charged with several counts, including carrying a dangerous weapon, after officers recovered a rifle and ammunition from his vehicle.

Police have arrested a man who could’ve put Kamala Harris’ life in danger. DC police said officers arrested 31-year-old Paul Murray from San Antonio, Texas for carrying weapons outside the residence of the vice president on Wednesday, March 17.

A spokesperson for Washington’s Metropolitan Police said officers responded “at approximately 12:12 P.M., to the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, NW in reference to a suspicious person based on an intelligence bulletin that originated from Texas, who was detained by U.S. Secret Service.”

The agents stopped the man around 1 P.M. ET near the Naval Observatory, which is the traditional vice president’s mansion. The U.S. Secret Service confirmed that Uniformed Division officers detained the man before Metropolitan Police arrived on the scene.

Upon a search on his vehicle, officers discovered a rifle and ammunition from the car that was parked in a D.C. garage. A police report obtained by CNN reveals that Murray was in possession of an “AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines.”

Murray was subsequently arrested and charged with several counts, including carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Fortunately, Harris was not at the Naval Observatory when officers arrested the armed man. The Vice President and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff have been living at Blair House, a 19th-century row house which is only steps away from the White House, while renovations are taking place at the vice president’s residence. Harris was working in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is right next to Blair House, on Wednesday.

This isn’t the first time Harris’ life is potentially in danger. Back in October 2020, a Maryland man named James Dale Reed was charged with making death threats against the then-VP candidate and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The man left the letter on the doorstep of a neighbor who had yard signs supporting the candidates.