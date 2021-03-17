Lumentum raises takeover offer for Coherent to $6.9 billion By Reuters







(Reuters) – Coherent (NASDAQ:) Inc said on Wednesday optical fiber firm Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:) Inc had raised its offer for the company to $6.9 billion following a three-way takeover battle for the laser firm.

Under its new bid, Coherent shareholders will receive $220 in cash and 0.61 Lumentum shares for each share held.

Coherent agreed to a $5.7 billion deal with Lumentum in January, attracting other bidders looking to grow their share of a market, which is set to benefit from the rising adoption of 5G and consumer electronics.

Last month, MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:) offered $6 billion, followed by a $6.4 billion bid by optical components maker II-VI (NASDAQ:).

Ever since, Lumentum and II-VI have engaged in a bidding war, making at least two counter offers each by sweetening the cash component.

Lumentum also said private-equity firm Silver Lake would make a $1 billion equity investment in the combined company.

II-VI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.